Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,523 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.72. The stock had a trading volume of 708,796 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.