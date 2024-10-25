Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 199,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -365.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.