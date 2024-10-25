Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48-1.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 1,841,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -74.63%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

