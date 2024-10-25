Piper Sandler Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $44.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $40.65. 54,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

