Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $162.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

PLXS opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

