Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.91 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 210.30 ($2.73). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.79), with a volume of 6,338 shares changing hands.

Portmeirion Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

