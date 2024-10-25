Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 15,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Precision Optics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

