Preferred Bank FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.54. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

