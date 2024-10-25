PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $599.8 million-$619.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.9 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.
PROG Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 73,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
