PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $599.8 million-$619.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.9 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

PROG Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 73,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.