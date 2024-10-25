PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,485. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. PT Astra International Tbk’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

