Q1 Earnings Estimate for SLM Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.21 on Friday. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SLM by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

