Q1 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Lowered by Wedbush

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 120,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 461.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 535,654 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 47.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

