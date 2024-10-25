Q3 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Issued By Cormark

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
