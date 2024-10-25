Q3 EPS Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Cut by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$8.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.