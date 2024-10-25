Q3 EPS Forecast for Pan American Silver Cut by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 39,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -102.56%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

