Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,800.54 or 1.00163488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00062185 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.