Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.11 or 1.00287180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

