Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.13 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

