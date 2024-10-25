Raj Chowdhry Purchases 135,000 Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 5,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Raj Chowdhry bought 90,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Raj Chowdhry purchased 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$47.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 10,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$850.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Raj Chowdhry bought 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Raj Chowdhry purchased 1,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Up 21.4 %

Shares of ABZ stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.62. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

