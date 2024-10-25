Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 9,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 171,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Equities research analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,859,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,403,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

