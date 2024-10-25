Raymond James Boosts Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment Price Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

About Minto Apartment

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

