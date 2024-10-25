Raymond James Reduces Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.54.

HBM stock opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.66.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

