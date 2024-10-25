Raymond James Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$5.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
SVI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.84.
In related news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
