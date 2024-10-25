Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $63.90. 593,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,663,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

