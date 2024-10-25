Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $387,400.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $721,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,133,790.00.

Reddit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,403,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDDT. B. Riley raised their price target on Reddit from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Reddit from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

