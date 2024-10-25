Reliance (NYSE:RS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS.

NYSE RS traded down $10.25 on Friday, hitting $283.55. 208,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,949. Reliance has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

