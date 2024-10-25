Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.48) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Ricardo Stock Up 0.7 %
Ricardo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 130,000.00%.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
