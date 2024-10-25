Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.48) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ricardo

Ricardo Stock Up 0.7 %

Ricardo Increases Dividend

RCDO opened at GBX 430 ($5.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 464.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42,900.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 386.51 ($5.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.22 ($6.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 130,000.00%.

About Ricardo

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.