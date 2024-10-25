Robert W. Baird Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $66.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

