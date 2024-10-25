Robert W. Baird Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 4.4 %

UNP stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.