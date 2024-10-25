Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.46 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

