Roth Mkm Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $20.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

SEDG stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $874.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 202,010 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

