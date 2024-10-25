Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 18,330 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

