Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EG opened at $386.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.49. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

