Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.6% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 38,765.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after acquiring an additional 972,247 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $332.41 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $340.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.05 and a 200-day moving average of $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

