Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.73.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
