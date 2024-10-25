Royal Bank of Canada Trims Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price to $1.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 17,440,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,189. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

