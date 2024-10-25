Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.320-3.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %

Ryder System stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 316,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

