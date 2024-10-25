Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 436,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,140,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Safety Shot Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative net margin of 2,494.21% and a negative return on equity of 542.31%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safety Shot

About Safety Shot

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safety Shot stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

