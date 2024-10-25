Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 436,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,140,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Safety Shot Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.
Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative net margin of 2,494.21% and a negative return on equity of 542.31%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safety Shot
About Safety Shot
Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safety Shot
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.