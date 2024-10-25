Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.05, but opened at $53.90. Sanofi shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 697,275 shares traded.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

