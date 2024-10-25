Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,640 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 247,214 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

