Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,433,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

