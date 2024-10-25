Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 181.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $73.62 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.