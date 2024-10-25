Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $29,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Valvoline by 92.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 46.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $41.72 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

