Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after acquiring an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

