Scroll (SCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120.28 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Scroll has a market capitalization of $157.47 million and $120.28 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Scroll

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.86893445 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $92,805,596.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

