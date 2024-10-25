Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of JBT FY2025 Earnings

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

