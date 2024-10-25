Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 13,651,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

