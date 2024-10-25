Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

