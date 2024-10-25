Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
SRG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 18,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,066. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 485.15%.
Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.
