Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

SRG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 18,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,066. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 485.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prior to the adoption of the Company’s Plan of Sale, Seritage was principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, sale and leasing of diversified retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Seritage will continue to actively manage each location until such time as each property is sold.

