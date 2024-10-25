Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Price Performance
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.
About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.