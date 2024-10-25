Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Price Performance

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

(Get Free Report)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.